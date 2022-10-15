Impaired Driver Crashes into State Trooper’s Patrol Car during Traffic Stop

Friday evening, , at approximately 6:35, Trooper Chase Eaton stopped the driver of a 2009 Nissan Altima in the right lane near 9920 North Green River Road when his vehicle was struck from behind causing a three-vehicle crash. The driver who crashed into the rear of Trooper Eaton’s patrol car was Kathryn Haase, 18, of Mt. Carmel, IL. She was driving a 2010 Jeep Liberty. Haase displayed signs of impairment and a bottle of Smirnoff liquor was located on the driver’s side floorboard. Haase was transported to Deaconess Midtown for minor injuries. The front-seat passenger in the 2009 Nissan Altima was also transported to an area hospital for a minor injury. The driver of the Nissan and Trooper Eaton were not injured.

Haase submitted to a chemical test while being treated at Deaconess Midtown and her results are pending. After Haase was treated and released, she was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where she is currently being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Kathryn Haase, 18, Mt. Carmel, IL

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated-Endangerment, Class A Misdemeanor Illegal Consumption of an Alcoholic Beverage, Class C Misdemeanor Illegal Possession of an Alcoholic Beverage, a Class C Misdemeanor Failure to change lanes for authorized police vehicle, a Class A Infraction Following too closely resulting in injury, a Class A Infraction Failure to yield to red and blue emergency lights, Class C Infraction Open alcohol container, a Class C Infraction

Arresting Officer: Trooper Vennekotter, Indiana State Police