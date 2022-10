A Purdue University student is facing a murder charge for the death of his roommate. Twenty-year-old Varun Manish Chheda was found dead in McCutcheon Hall early Wednesday morning. His cause of death was multiple sharp-force traumatic injuries. Twenty-two-year-old Ji Min Sha was arrested for Chheda’s death, but his motive is still unclear. Police continue to investigate.

