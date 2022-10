A Shelbyville man will spend five years in federal prison for his role in the January 6th U.S. Capitol riots. Mark Mazza pleaded guilty to carrying a firearm and assaulting a police officer. His sentence handed down late last week is the longest for any Hoosier convicted in connection to the riot. Investigators say Mazza had a loaded revolver when he entered the Capitol grounds.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Email



Tumblr