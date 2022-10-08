Sting Operation Leads to Child Solicitation Arrest

At 6:15 pm Thursday evening A sting operation to find child predators online results in the arrest of a 45-year-old male. Petersburg police officers deploy decoys acting as young children on social media sites. A male subject contacted one of these decoys by a computer network. After having a sexually explicit conversation with a supposed 13-year-old child he made plans to meet them.

Officers of the Petersburg Police Department and Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Jeffery Allen of Washington on a warrant for Child solicitation.