Arrest Made for the Murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German

A man is under arrest for murder charges for allegedly killing two teenage girls in 2017 in Indiana. Police arrested Richard Allen on two counts of murder in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German in Delphi, northwest of Indianapolis. Allen was arrested on Friday and is being held without bond. Officers didn’t share any details regarding what led to the arrest of Allen for the murders. A pre-trial date has been set for January 13th.

