Bloomington Woman Arrested in Jasper on Meth Related Charge

Bloomington woman arrested in Jasper on Meth related charges.

at approximately 1:55 am on 11/8/2022, jasper police officers were dispatched to sunny’s gas station in ref to a welfare check on a subject unconscious in a vehicle. jasper police located 50-year-old Rachel Lockhart in the vehicle. upon investigation, officers located methamphetamine, pills (later identified as a schedule 4 substance), and synthetic marijuana belonging to Lockhart.

Lockhart was lodged in the Dubois county security center and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a synthetic drug, possession of a controlled substance