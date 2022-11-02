ISP to Host Hiring Seminar at Sellersburg Post This Saturday

The Indiana State Police (ISP) will host its next annual Trooper Hiring Seminar at the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg on , 2022. The seminar is geared towards helping those interested in joining the ISP and will run from 9 am until Noon.

The seminar is free to attend and is designed to offer valuable insights on how to be successful in the ISP selection process. Troopers will be on hand to answer questions and even host a mini-workout session. Additionally, attendees will have an opportunity to meet with members of the ISP Human Resources Division and additional ISP staff.

Reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis. Please respond quickly, as availability at each location is capped at 40 participants.

After reserving a spot, ISP recruiters will email further instructions before the event.

Email ISPRecruiting@isp.in.gov to reserve your spot. Visit www.IndianaTrooper.com to apply and learn more about the Indiana State Police.