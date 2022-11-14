Job Fair & Career Expo at Thyen-Clark Cultural Wednesday, November 16th

The public is invited to take part in a Job Fair & Career Expo at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center on Wednesday, November 16th between 2 pm & 6 pm. The event will be held in the Atrium.
Local businesses will be on hand to talk about potential careers & provide assistance in filling out applications. They will also conduct onsite interviews. If you have a resume, bring it with you. There is no registration required for this event.
Current Participating Businesses:
Kimball International
German American Bank
Tri-Cap
Walmart
Dollar Tree
Culver’s
Zaxby’s
Sonic
McDonald’s
McAlister’s
Main St. Bistro (in Ferdinand)
International Paper (in St. Anthony)
SIRS
Cathedral Health
Northwood-Good Samaritan
Life Springs
Home Depot
Memorial Hospital
Jasper Engines
Work One Southwest
If you have any questions, feel free to direct them to Venta Lucchi at 812-482-2712.
