Job Fair & Career Expo at Thyen-Clark Cultural Wednesday, November 16th

The public is invited to take part in a Job Fair & Career Expo at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center on Wednesday, November 16th between 2 pm & 6 pm. The event will be held in the Atrium.

Local businesses will be on hand to talk about potential careers & provide assistance in filling out applications. They will also conduct onsite interviews. If you have a resume, bring it with you. There is no registration required for this event.

Current Participating Businesses:

Kimball International

German American Bank

Tri-Cap

Walmart

Dollar Tree

Culver’s

Zaxby’s

Sonic

McDonald’s

McAlister’s

Main St. Bistro (in Ferdinand)

International Paper (in St. Anthony)

SIRS

Cathedral Health

Northwood-Good Samaritan

Life Springs

Home Depot

Memorial Hospital

Jasper Engines

Work One Southwest

If you have any questions, feel free to direct them to Venta Lucchi at 812-482-2712.