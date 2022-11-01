Local Volunteer Fire Departments receive Fire Assistance Grants

Eighty rural and volunteer fire departments from 50 counties have been awarded more than $351,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants.

The awards, which were announced today by DNR Director Dan Bortner, will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase of necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. The grants are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

Recipients were selected based on population density, acres of public lands protected, and wildland fire reporting to DNR Fire Control Headquarters. As in past years, emphasis was given to projects that involved fighting of wildfires.

The awarded grants range from $1,250 to $5,000.

Fire departments AROUND THE AREA receiving the grants in 2022

$3,250 Celestine Volunteer Fire Department, FOR Water Handling

$4,850 Dubois Volunteer Fire Department, FOR Safety

$2,054.50 Holland Volunteer Fire Department FOR Radios

$3,365 Madison Twp. Volunteer Fire Department IN DUBOIS COUNTY Dubois FOR Water Handling

$4,800 TO Schnellville Firefighting Corporation FOR Safety

$4,995 TO THE St. Anthony Volunteer Fire Department FOR SAFETY

$5,000 Chrisney Volunteer Fire Department FOR Safety

$5,000 TO THE St. Meinrad Volunteer Fire Department FOR Radios

$1,750 TO THE Tell City Fire Department FOR SAFETY

$5,000 TO Jefferson Twp.Pike Co. Ind. Volunteer Fire Department FOR Safety

AND $5,000 TO THE Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department FOR Safety

Fire departments interested in applying for future grants should contact Mark Huter, Assistant State Fire Coordinator, Fire Control Headquarters, 6220 Forest Road, Martinsville, IN 46151, or call 765-792-4654.