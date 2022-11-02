O’Tannenbaum Season Starting Soon in Jasper

O’Tannenbaum Season will soon be happening in Jasper, Indiana. From the Christmas Open House in the downtown Jasper stores, beginning on Thursday, November 10 until last minute shopping hours on Christmas Eve – O’Tannenbaum Season has an extended time-frame, rather than the one weekend that has been the tradition.

There are many workshops and holiday activities planned in the Wood Capital Building (formerly Libby’s Ice Cream) during the entire season – – along with other fun events and activities at the Alexander Schoolhouse, Jasper Train Depot, Jasper Arts Center, Public Library, Cultural Center, Dubois County Museum, the Astra, EJ & Dots, Tell City Pretzel store, Hoosier Blooms, Jumping Jasper, and other, numerous locations throughout the city. Refer to the Jasper Chamber website for a full listing of the O’Tannenbaum Season: www.jasperin.org

Moving on throughout the month of November, on Friday, November 25 the huge, lighted Christmas tree in the center of downtown will welcome visitors, relatives, residents and friends to this annual Christmas celebration. The “Santa Claus Comes to Town” mini-parade will be at 1:00 p.m. and will go from the 6th Street Fire Station to the Courthouse, where Santa will assist a young child to “flip the switch” to light up the Large Tree and then greet children in the Special Santa House until 3:00 p.m. and again on Saturday and Sunday from 12-3:00 p.m.

Lights will be strung from the Dubois County Courthouse to the tops of the buildings. Many of the downtown businesses also have perimeter lights outlining the tops of their buildings. Shops in the city are ready for shoppers with gift ideas and window displays full of decorations. Holiday scents, carriage rides, Santa Claus in his special house, and a large variety of artists and artisans are in the stores to greet you with demonstrations of their special skills. The stores are all ready for you with lots of great ideas for gifts and decorations, featured artists and fun, too. Artists and artisans will display their talents in many of the stores. Church bazaars, cookie walks, and craft venues will also be happening throughout the city during this special holiday season.

Santa Claus will be in his special house on the courthouse square throughout the first weekend in December. He will be there on Friday from 5 – 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from noon – 3:00 p.m. both days. You will want to bring your camera to photograph your child with Santa Claus. Take advantage of the beautiful community Christmas tree next to Santa’s house and take some pictures of your children, friends, or relatives. This is a great season to share with loved ones and a wonderful time to reminisce and to make new memories that will last for years. Santa will continue to be in his special house every Saturday and Sunday from noon until 3:00 until Sunday, December 18th.

Horse-drawn carriage rides are sure to please both young and old during the first weekend in December. At a starting point in downtown Jasper, the carriage will travel north and south for several blocks. There will be one carriage taking passengers on the scenic and historic tour of downtown Jasper. The carriage rides will be available at no cost, although donations are always accepted. The carriage rides will run Friday evening (Dec. 2) from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m., and on Saturday afternoon from 12-3 and on Sunday afternoon from 12-3:00 p.m.

Precious Blood Church will again host the St. Nick Bazaar on Saturday, December 3 from 8-5:30 and Sunday from 8- 12 noon. Lots of Christmas items for sale, along with a cookie walk and silent auction. Trinity United Church of Christ at 310 W. 8th Street will host a Cookie Walk on Saturday only from 8:00 a.m. until 12 noon. Lots of great cookies – come early for a great selection. The Holiday Bazaar will be held in the Cabby O’Neill Gymnasium on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Crafters and direct sales vendors will be on site – along with food and give-aways. St. Joseph Church will host a Christmas Bazaar, featuring baked goods, crafts, and white elephant items – Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The Jasper Public Library (also inside the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center) will have Donuts with Santa on Saturday, December 3 beginning at 9 a.m. There will also be a Free Holiday Book Sale all weekend! Many fun events will be held at the Library throughout the entire holiday season.

Free Holiday Make and Take activity in the Cultural Center workshop wing during open hours throughout the first weekend in December. There is a Gallery Opening & Volunteer Thank You reception on Friday, December 2 from 6-8 p.m.

The Jasper City Mill, by the Patoka River Bridge, will be open throughout the weekend. Go back in time to view the water wheel and grinding of corn into meal. Very interesting and exciting! Great gift items available at the mill, too. Hours: Friday and Saturday, 9-5 and Sunday 12–5:00.

The Actors Community Theatre will present It’s A Wonderful Life, Radio Play

on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. – free event. Limited Seating.

www.actorscommunitytheatre.com

The Jingle Bell Jog Fun Run is Saturday, December 3 at 9:00 a.m. and begins at Downtown Fitness & Running on the Square. Dress in holiday attire and have a fun morning. This event is free for all ages and is presented by DC Multisport. Stay around for some coffee, hot chocolate and treats after the run.

Astra Theatre presents Willie Watson on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. This is a ticketed event. The Second City Jingle Bell Ruckus (presented by Jasper Community Arts) will be performed

at the Astra on Saturday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m. – also a ticketed event. www.jasperarts.org

The movie The Polar Express will be shown at the historic Astra Theater at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3.

Christmas Vacation will be shown at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 17.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at: www.TheNextAct.org

The Dubois County Museum, located at 2704 North Newton St., is open on Fridays from

10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sundays from 1 – 4 p.m.

Take some time to visit the Dubois County Museum and learn a lot about the history of Dubois County. You can see many Christmas trees and enjoy numerous Santa’s from the museum’s collections. Come and see the Festival of Trees in the “Dubois County Communities theme.”

Delight in the dollhouses and model trains, and enjoy some Christmas shopping in the well-stocked gift shop. Breakfast With Santa will be Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon.

Ticketed event – $10/adult and $7/kid. Call ahead for tickets. 812.634.7733

Enjoy Christmas with Strings, Inc. on Saturday, December 3 at 3:00 p.m. The Museum will host a Cookie Walk on Saturday, December 10 (10-2) and Sunday, December 11 (1-3 p.m.). there will be a Christmas Storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 10th.

The Jasper American Legion Post #147 & Auxiliary will again host the 84th Annual Christmas Party at the Jasper Middle School/Black Gym on Sunday, December 4. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with music performed by the Jasper Middle School band under the direction of Ben Werne.

Santa arrives at 1:00 p.m. and will be available for pictures shortly afterwards for about one hour. There will be door prizes for children 13 and under, who will also receive a bag of treats as they leave.

Alexander Schoolhouse will host Write A Letter to Santa! on Saturday, November 19 and on Saturday, December 3 and again on Saturday, December 17 (between 9-11 a.m.) Jasper Parks will provide all materials to write Santa a letter. A fun, free activity.

Come to the Train Depot on Saturday, December 10 for Cookie Decorating between 9-11 a.m.

Decorate cookies in the Depot and then listen to Mrs. Claus read stories inside the Spirit of Jasper train. No charge to participate.

Each of the participating stores and locations will also have pamphlets available, showing where the artists and crafters or special fun will be located and what products they will demonstrate and sell. Those pamphlets are also available at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 302 West 6th St. You can also call the Chamber at 812-482-6866 for more information about any of the events that are taking place during the entire O’Tannenbaum Season. www.jasperin.org

Most of the hotels in Jasper and Dubois County are offering Olde World Christmas lodging packages. Call the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812/482-6866 or the Dubois County Visitors Center at 812-482-9115 or 1-800/968-4578 for this information or go to: www.visitduboiscounty.com

O’Tannenbaum Days is funded through a cooperative effort of the Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association, Jasper Chamber of Commerce and the Dubois County Visitors Center.

Please keep local businesses and authentic art alive in Jasper, Indiana. You are encouraged to support locally and independently owned businesses while enjoying the great festivities of Jasper’s O’Tannenbaum Season!