Unspent Bullet Connected Suspect to 2017 Delphi Murders

An unspent bullet is what connected suspect Richard Allen to the murders in 2017 of Abby Williams and Liberty German according to court documents. The bullet was found between the girls bodies and had extraction marks on it. Police found a .40 caliber pistol searching Allen’s home in October of this year, and say the bullet found was also from a .40 caliber gun. Allen has said he was on the trails in Delphi when the two were killed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Email



Tumblr

