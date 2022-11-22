The annual fall field day for the VUJC land stewardship initiative took place on Thursday, November 17.

Melissa Ruschau who works for Dubois County Solid Waste Conservation District explained what the land stewardship initiative is.

She also had this to say about what the future holds for the initiative.

The event covered many topics including managing summer cover crop biomass, a ten-year review of LSI, Hands on soil testing, a comparison of traditional tilled bs no-tilled soil, and lastly a review of conservation practices implemented.

The VUJ Land stewardship initiative has been going for 11 years and a field day is an annual event in order for the public to check out and get a hands-on look at what progress has been made on the land in the past year.