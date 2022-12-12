2022 Sachem Presented to Pat Koch by Governor Holcomb

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb honored community leader and originating partner of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Patricia (Pat) Koch with the 2022 Sachem Award the state’s highest honor Friday morning. A ceremony to celebrate the honor was conducted at Will Koch Family Auditorium at Heritage Hills High School.

The Sachem is given annually to recognize an individual whose lifetime of excellence and moral virtue has brought credit and honor to Indiana.

This is the sixth sachem award Governor Holcomb has given out.