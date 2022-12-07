7th annual Trivia Night hosted by The Teen Outback to Take Place January 14th

The 7th annual trivia night hosted by The Teen Outback will take place on January 14th at the Huntingburg Event Center, beginning at 6 pm. The Teen Outback is located at the corner of US Highway 231 and State Road 64 in Huntingburg and serves local youth in grades 3-8. A dance floor, several video game consoles, pool tables, a dodgeball room, and an arcade are all available at the facility to serve its mission of providing a safe, drug and alcohol-free environment that is worry–free for parents. Concessions are on site serving up pizza, nachos, candy, and drinks.

All proceeds from the trivia fundraiser directly fund new events and programming.

Sports are the theme for this year’s fundraiser, and while not all questions will be sport-related, participants are encouraged to dress accordingly. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be included in the cost of $240 per team of 8 with beer, wine, and a themed drink available to purchase at the cash bar.

To register, interested parties may visit teenoutback.com by 12/31 and be at least 21 years of age. Registration is also possible by calling 812-683-8336.

The next children’s event will be a Pajama Party for 3rd-5th grade students on Saturday, December 9th. New volunteers are always welcome and are encouraged to contact the facility directly if interested.