American Red Cross Blood Drive December Locations

This is the season of giving and what better way to give this holiday season than to donate blood that could help save lives. Shake up your holiday tradition and give blood this holiday season. The American Red Cross will be hosting Blood Donation sites around the area in the Month of December.

In Dubois County there will be a blood drive: all times are EST

December 7th- St. Anthony Community Center – 1-6 pm

December 8th- Dubois County Fairgrounds – 12-5 pm

December 9th- Holland United Methodist Church 1-6 pm

December 9th- Birdseye Fire department – 1-6 pm

December 13th- Huntingburg Event Center – 1-6 pm

December 14th- Moose Lodge 1175 – 1-7 pm

December 18th- St. Ferdinand Church 1-6 pm

December 19th- St. Celestine Catholic Church – 12-6 pm

December 19th- St. Celestine Comunity Club – 12-6 pm

December 21- Jasper Parkland – 1-6 pm

December 27- Jasper Library – 1-6 pm

Spencer County: all times are CST

December 7th- St. Meinrad Archabbey – 10 am-3 pm CST

December 23rd- Gentryville United Methodist Church – 2-6 pm

December 28th- Lincoln Heritage Public Library 9:30-1:30 pm Dale

Perry County: all times are CST

December 6th- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints – 1-6 pm Tell City

December 12th- Branchville United Methodist Church – 2-7 pm

December 15th- Schergens Center – 10 am-3 pm Tell City

December 29th- Perry County Memorial – 9 am-2 pm Tell City

Pike County: all times are EST

December 8th- Loogootee United Methodist Church – 2-7 pm

December 14th- Winslow Elementary School – 2-6 pm

December 30th- St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church – 11 am-4 pm Petersburg

To schedule, an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-red-cross (1-800-733-2767)