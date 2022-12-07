E-cigarette company Juul will pay Indiana over 15.7 Million in Settlement

Electronic cigarette company Juul will pay Indiana over 15 point seven million dollars as it settles claims it marketed products to minors. Juul will pay 32 states around 435 million in the settlement. Attorney General Todd Rokita says the money will be used for education, prevention, harm reduction, and mitigation efforts for electronic nicotine products. Juul has to make its first payment of nearly one-point-five-million to Indiana by December 31.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Email



Tumblr

