Evansville Woman Arrested after Fleeing a Traffic Stop

An Evansville woman was arrested Thursday after fleeing a traffic stop.

On December 1, at approximately 10:33 p.m., Trooper Hadley was patrolling US 41 near Bellemeade Avenue when he observed a Ford Focus traveling south in the passing lane with expired registration. Trooper Hadley activated his emergency red and blue lights and the driver stopped in the left turn lane at Washington Avenue. The driver of the Ford Focus was identified as Stephanie A. Marshall, 32, of Evansville. She displayed signs of impairment and was asked to exit her vehicle for field sobriety tests. Marshall refused to exit and drove away. She disregarded the red traffic light at US 41 and turned east onto Washington Avenue where she was driving over 50 mph in the 30-mph zone before turning south onto Rotherwood Avenue and stopping. Marshall was arrested without further incident.

Troopers located an opened bottle of brandy in the passenger seat. Further investigation revealed Marshall had a BAC of .16%. She was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where she is currently being held without bond on charges of Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Level 6 Felony and Operating a Vehicle with a BAC of .15% or more, Class A Misdemeanor.