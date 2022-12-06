Friends of the Ferdinand Library Second Saturday Basement Book Sale

Friends of the Ferdinand LibrarySecond Saturday Basement Book Sale December 10, 2022

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library will hold their Second Saturday Basement Book Sale is on Saturday, December 10, from 10 am to 1 pm. The sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot. The December sale will continue to feature an extensive selection of Christmas items: romance novels for adults, Christmas music and DVDs, young adult books, cookbooks and craft books, plus inspirational books for the holiday season. Christmas books for young children are displayed on the vertical rack in the children’s area. The Friends have more Christmas books to give away plus the usual $5 coupons which can be

used at an upcoming sale. In recent weeks, the Friends have received several large donations of mostly fiction books by your favorite authors. Books by Debbie Macomber and Linda Lael Miller are so plentiful, a table is dedicated to their works alone. Tami Hoag, Dee Henderson, Nora Roberts, Sherryl Woods, Danielle Steel, James Patterson, Stuart Woods, and James Michener are among the authors who have a multitude of books donated this past month.

A large donation of very nice children’s books are displayed on one of the vertical racks in their area. The Feature Table has several non-fiction selections for purchase: biographies, history, cookbooks and diet books, Stocking Stuffers, and inspirational volumes. The newest Westerns have been moved to a rolling cart near the back of the

sale. The Collectible table has several new additions. Exploring our sale can be an adventure as our fiction books can be found in several locations. Just ask a Friend for assistance if you have difficulty finding what you desire.

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; $1 for most DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks; children’s books and puzzles are variously priced. Books on the Collectibles table are priced based on their value. The puzzle special is still ongoing: purchase 5 puzzles and get the most expensive one free.

Donations of gently-used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcomed. The Friends cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, and/or outdated informational books. A donation bin is located in the library near the door to the basement. Thanks to all who replenish our shelves and tables each month.

Check for additional information on our Facebook page. Several postings are made each month about available items. Consider becoming a Friend for $10 per year. Membership pamphlets are available at each sale and at the library’s main desk. All monies made from the sales are used for library programming and materials.