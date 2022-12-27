Our previous coverage of Jacobi Gray, from Hancock County Kentucky, ended with the missing man being found deceased in Perry County, Indiana. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office shared information on Facebook stating the victim was last heard from last Thursday night before his body was discovered on Sunday. Investigators have now arrested Michael Bickett after he admitted to crashing while driving drunk with Gray. Gray allegedly walked away from the scene before Bickett’s car started working again and he drove away. He had no recollection of crashing in Perry County and told law enforcement it occurred in Hawsville. Investigators used phone records to track Bickett’s movements and located the crash site in Indiana.

Michael Bickett is being charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Render Aid, Wanton Endangerment, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence.

Image Source: Breckinridge County Detention Center