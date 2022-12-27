COVID-19 swept in causing concern for our physical health and not even the economy could escape its wrath. Changing incomes, poverty levels, consumer habits, and job opportunities brought by the pandemic hit Hoosiers where it hurts- in their wallets. Stacker’s analysis of median household incomes in 2020 reflected a 2.9% decrease from 2019. They compiled a list from that data to rank Indiana counties based on their earning status and 5-year estimates from 2020.

Data from the US Census Bureau collected and used by Stacker in the study shows annual income being subjective to individuals’ educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and location. Likely bolstered by metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia, Washington DC is home to a cluster of 5 of the United States’ 7 most successful counties. The area attracts business professionals who are proficient in law and public policy that heavily contribute to overall wealth. Individuals in these fields often marry each other, producing one very high-earning household from two separate high-earning incomes. The table below highlights local counties included in the study:

County/State Rank Median Household Income Above/Below State Average Above/Below National Average Households earning over $100k/National County Rank Households earning under $15k/National County Rank Gibson #43 $56,638 2.7% Below 12.9% Below 22.5%/1,198th 8.5%/1,196th Spencer #41 $56,919 2.3% Below 12.4% Below 23.8%/1,020th 8.2%/1,169th Lawrence #35 $57,740 0.9% Below 11.2% Below 20.1%/1587th 10.7%/1,085th Dubois #20 $62,846 7.9% Above 3.3% Below 25.5%/822nd 10.1%/698th Posey #18 $64,983 11.6% Above 0.0% Below 30.5%/454th 9%/581st Warrick #4 $ 79,079 35.8% Above 21.7% Above 34.6%/291st 5.1%/206th

