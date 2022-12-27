Huntingburg residents can begin placing used Christmas Trees near their curbs on Fridays, beginning December 30th. Additional pick-ups will follow on January 6th, 13th, 20th, and 27th. Residents who wish to have their real trees- not artificial, picked up are required to contact the Huntingburg Street Department at 812-683-4122 by Wednesday, January 25th. Questions and requests for more information should be directed to the Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler, at 812-683-2211 or by email to rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.