New director of the Center for Youth and Young Adult Evangelization named at Saint Meinrad

Scotty Biggs of Greensburg, IN, has been named the director of Saint Meinrad’s Center for Youth and Young Adult Evangelization. He begins his work on December 6.

In this position, Biggs will provide vision and oversight for the programs and activities of the Center, including the “One Bread, One Cup” high school conferences and college internship, the Young Adult Initiative, and the Office for Hispanic and Latino Ministry.

Biggs holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Eastern Kentucky University and a certificate in spiritual direction from Our Lady of Grace Monastery. He is currently working toward a master’s degree in theology from Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.

Most recently, Biggs has been a diocesan missionary for the Batesville Deanery in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. He has also been the coordinator of youth and young adult ministry at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Columbus, IN.

Prior to that, he worked at the parish as the director of youth ministry and Confirmation prep. From 2013-14, he worked for the Capuchin Youth and Family Ministry. He is also a writer and content developer for Sadlier Publishing Co.

Biggs also has taught liturgical arts at the “One Bread, One Cup” youth conferences, which is a program of the Center for Youth and Young Adult Evangelization at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.