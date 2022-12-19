Wendyllyn S. Uppencamp, age 63, of Holland, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at her home.

She was born May 1, 1959, in French Lick, Indiana, to William Dodd and Margarite (Winginger) St. Clair; and married Robert “Bobby” Uppencamp on October 13, 2006, in Huntingburg. Wendy was a member of the Petersburg Community Church; and collected dolls and teapots. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family, and her “Lilly Dog”. She was preceded in death by her adopted father, Charles Richardson; one daughter, Anne Uppencamp; one stepson, Robert Uppencamp; and one stepdaughter, Camilla Ridge.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Uppencamp of Holland; her father, William Dodd of Anderson, Indiana; her mother, Margarite St. Clair of Orleans, Indiana; two children, Amanda (Kenneth) Collard of Jasper and Matthew Messer of Jasper; one stepdaughter, Elizabeth (Mike) Zink of Vincennes; five grandchildren, Brooklyn and Maria Messer-Oritz, Erica Chambers, Raymond Jackson and Heather “Nikki” Stewart; two great-grandchildren, Ariya Jackson, and River Messer-Oritz; and twelve half-siblings.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com