Virginia Lee Brown, 78, of Ferdinand passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville. Virginia was born September 4, 1944, near Owensboro, KY. to Virgil and Margaret (Fischer) Head.

Virginia retired from Walmart, and Carpenters Inc. She enjoyed collecting music boxes, and bingo and was an avid reader.

Surviving are one son, Fred Brown Jr. of St. Henry, and three daughters, Jackie (Steve) Muske of Marietta, GA., Sherry (Doug) Singer of Dubois, and Kay (John) Bernardi of Bristow. Seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Three sisters, Ruth Crays and Linda (Larry) Werne both of Ferdinand, and Margaret (Tim) Hardin of Velpen. Three brothers, Mike Head of Winslow, Virgil Head of Jasper, and Anthony (Denise) Head of Velpen. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, George, Paul, and John Head, and one sister, Audrey Moeller.

A celebration of life will be at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.