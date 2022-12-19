Kimball International Awarded Interior Design Magazine Awards

Kimball International announces that Interior Design Magazine has awarded three of its products with Best of Year distinctions. In its 17th year, the Best of Year (BoY) Awards honor the most innovative and noteworthy design achievements from around the globe. Interior Design Editor-in-Chief Cindy Allen announced the BoY Winners and Finalists to a sold-out crowd during an awards ceremony held in-person at Penn1 in Manhattan, New York, and virtually through DesignTV by SANDOW.

BoY Awards are given to projects and products that showcase the most significant work of the year. By recognizing designers, architects, and manufacturers from around the globe the BoY Award has become the ultimate measure of excellence. This award showcases what’s happening today in every category of design while simultaneously setting the bar even higher for the future.

Kimball International received the following accolades:

The highest distinction goes to Paradolia as a BoY Award Winner in Contract Partitions and Wall Systems. Paradolia, by Kimball, is a collection of floor screens and suspension panels. These contemporary solutions create privacy and reduce acoustical distractions. Its soft contours contribute to a warm atmosphere while providing a trackable surface. Options with magnetic markerboards, mobility, and shelves add even more utility and versatility.

Ezzeri was recognized as a BoY Award Honoree in Health and Wellness Furniture. Ezzeri, by Interwoven, is a patient chair and lounge collection that was designed around patient comfort, well-being, and the enhancement of caregiver efficiency. Beautifully crafted and insightfully intuitive, Ezzeri utilizes an innovative self-weighting recline mechanism that removes the need for multiple handles and controls. Creating a neutral balance for the patient, this unique feature provides maximum ergonomic benefit with minimal effort for the patient and caregiver.

“It’s an honor for two of our products to be recognized by Interior Design Magazine,” said Angie Schuch, Vice President of Product Marketing for Kimball International. “Receiving these BoY awards validates that our design and development process is not only meeting needs, but exceeding industry standards. These awards are unique because they take into account functionality, innovation, and aesthetics.”

About Kimball International

Kimball International is a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings company with deep expertise in the Workplace, Health, and Hospitality markets. We combine our bold entrepreneurial spirit, a history of craftsmanship, and today’s design driven thinking alongside a commitment to our culture of caring and lasting connections with our customers, shareholders, employees, and communities. For over 70 years, our brands have seized opportunities to customize solutions into personalized experiences, turning ordinary spaces into meaningful places. Our family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D’style, and Poppin. Kimball International is based in Jasper, Indiana.