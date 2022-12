The Dubois County Food bank received a generous donation in the amount of $1,500 from Disabled Veteran’s Chapter #77 Dubois County. Veterans, their spouses, Veterans’ widow or widower, and Veteran’s children will benefit from the funds. If you are a homebound Veteran, Veteran Widow, or Veteran Widower, please contact the food bank for assistance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Email



Tumblr