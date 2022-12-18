Janice M. Jochim, age 84, a resident of Legacy Living in Jasper, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.

She was born February 16, 1938, in Huntingburg, Indiana to Clinton and Edith (Riggles) Kemp; and married Harold L. Jochim on July 30, 1960, at Central Christian Church in Huntingburg. She graduated from Huntingburg High School as class valedictorian, received her bachelor’s degree from Oakland City University, and her master’s degree in education from Indiana State University. Janice worked as an elementary school teacher in Huntingburg. She was a long-time member of Central Christian Church in Huntingburg and attended Redemption Christian Church in Jasper. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed baking and flower gardening. Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Jochim, who passed away on February 7, 2008; one sister, Judy Simpson; and three brothers, Don, Mack, and Louis Kemp.

She is survived by two sons, Kerry (Kris) Jochim and Jason (Amily) Jochim both of Jasper; one brother, Larry Kemp of Jasper; and two grandchildren, Brandon Jochim and Gavin Jochim.

Funeral services for Janice Jochim will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Pastor Darrel Land will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Wednesday. Memorial contributions can be made to the Dubois County Humane Society. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com