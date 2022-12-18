Stephanie K. Taylor, age 54 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:43 am on , 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Stephanie was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on , 1968, to Gerald and Doris (Schnell) Gress.

She had worked as Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy Aid at Memorial Hospital in Jasper for 20 years.

Stephanie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper and the American Legion Post #147 Auxiliary.

She enjoyed camping, dogs, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving is one daughter, Marissa Taylor of Jasper, one sister, Susan Hoffman (David), Celestine, two brothers, Scott Gress (Diane), Celestine, and Stanley Gress (Angie Wright), Terre Haute, IN, nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents.

Funeral services for Stephanie K. Taylor will be held at 6 pm on , 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, with burial to follow at a later date.

A visitation will be held from 2 pm until the 6 pm service time at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com