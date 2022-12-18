Ruth M. Vonderschmitt, age 101, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:35 a.m. on , 2022, in Legacy Living Nursing Home in Jasper, Indiana.

Ruth was born in Ireland, Indiana, on , 1921, to John “Max” and Elizabeth (Schuetter) Renner. She married Rudy Vonderschmitt on , 1943, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana. He preceded her in death on , 2002.

Ruth was a homemaker and member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and a previous member of the Sodality of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

She loved to paint and was an artist. She also enjoyed music, quilting, sewing, crocheting, woodworking, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are four daughters, Bonnie (Michael) Worland, Huntingburg, IN, Linda (Glen) Uebelhor, Jasper, IN, Elaine (David) Mills, Jasper, IN, Myra (Charles) Hamilton, Indianapolis, IN, 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild on the way, and one brother-in-law, Otto Begle, Ferdinand, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are five sisters, Rita Lampert, Valeria Bellner, Beatrice Schroeder, Esther Gutgsell, and Jean Begle, and one brother, Albert Renner.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth M. Vonderschmitt will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on , 2022, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. (noon) Mass time at Holy Family Catholic Church on .

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

