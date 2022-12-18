Diane F. Hinds Sturgeon, 83, of Corydon, Indiana passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, surrounded by her family at IU Health Bedford Hospital.

She was born on December 3, 1939, in Correctionville, Iowa near Sioux City, Iowa to Willie and Alice (McNear) Hinds.

Diane worked most of her life as a cook, working at various restaurants and nursing homes. She was a member of the Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Corydon, Indiana. Diane loved to spend time with her family and will be deeply missed.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Knoefel Grunden who passed in 1996, James Matthew Sturgeon who passed away in 2003, her parents, Willie and Alice Hinds, her brother Donald Hinds, Paul “Pete” Hinds, Charles “Chuck” Hinds, and her son William “Joe” Allinger.

Diane is survived by her children, Kevin (Brenda) Allinger of English, Indiana, Brian Allinger of Tell City, Indiana, David Allinger of Paoli, Indiana, Katharine (Sam) Huff of Florida, 5 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 11:00 A.M with Pastor Ryan Stroud to officiate. Burial will follow in Mifflin Cemetery.

Friends may visit on Monday, December 19, 2022, from 9:00 A.M until the time of service at 11:00 A.M at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana.

Online condolences can be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

