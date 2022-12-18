Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Lechner, age 87, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:50 p.m. on , 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Betty was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1935, to William and Ottilia (Stenftenagel) Mehringer. She married Thomas Lechner on , 1953, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on , 2021.

She previously worked at RCA in Indianapolis, then was a homemaker until she became the matron of the Dubois County Farm from 1964-1977, and then retired from Inwood Furniture where she had worked for many years.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, the Jasper D of I, and the V.F.W. Auxiliary.

Betty enjoyed dancing with her beloved husband, Tom, and is now able to continue dancing with him in Heaven. She also enjoyed quilting and had made many quilts for the church picnics and raffles, baking, canning, cooking, fishing, gardening, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, and friends, and always helping where needed, whether that be making a pie or special dish or lending a hand.

Surviving are six children, Bonnie (Donald) Schwenk, Ireland, IN, Thomas Jr. (Christine) Lechner, Chandler, IN, RoxAnne (Jim) Cockerill, Salem, IN, Kim (Don) Basham, Fordsville, KY, Dina Lechner, Jasper, IN, John (Robbi) Lechner, Duff, IN, one-daughter-in-law, Linda Yocum, Schnellville, IN, 19 grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 14 step-great-grandchildren, one step great-great-granddaughter, and one sister-in-law, Rosie Mehringer, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are two daughters, Brenda Kay Lechner, and Mary Bernadette Lechner, one son, Roy Yocum, one grandson, Jesse Thomas Lechner, and three brothers, Linus, Orville, and Arnold Mehringer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Lechner will be held at 10:30 a.m. on , 2022, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on before the services at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Heart to Heart Hospice, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, or to the Jasper Community Foundation.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com