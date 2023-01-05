A Tuesday afternoon house fire occurred at 2520 birk avenue in Jasper, leaving damage to the kitchen and structure of the home

the homeowner heard popping noises coming from the dryer and went to investigate. the fire is believed to have started in the dryer before spreading to the kitchen

A Jasper firefighter was driving by and observed smoke along with the homeowner attempting to retrieve one of her two dogs from the fire

the jasper fire department was dispatched to the scene around 1 PM.

one dog was saved, while another dog and a bird perished in the blaze. the home was left uninhabitable.