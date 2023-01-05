Churches to Host Classes Following Busted Pipe in Spencer County Elementary School

Christmas morning brought an unexpected surprise to Lincoln Trail Elementary School. A busted pipe discovered forced the administration to make alternative plans for students upon their return from the holiday break. The school’s principal, Ben Lawalin, initially underestimated the extent of the damages.

The complete flooding of Lincoln Trail Elementary forced the mobilization of administrators to remedy the destruction. Their efforts could not be sufficient in supporting the return of students to the building. Lawalin said “From day one, the administration at the Santa Claus United Methodist Church and Heritage Hills Baptist Church handed the keys over to us in North Spencer and said ‘do what you need to do to make this facility yours.’”

More than 400 students will be guests for classes at the churches during repairs to the school. The United Methodists sustained their own busted pipe but have not let it deter them from lending a hand. School faculty have diligently been creating makeshift classrooms and working out logistics of student transportation and meals during the water damage repairs.

Administrators are hopeful to be back in the Halls of Lincoln Trail Elementary in a few weeks. Other schools have offered meals, supplies, and teaching materials to the churches and have returned from holiday break as planned today, January 3rd.