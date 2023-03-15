The month of March has brought to light the persistent drug problem that’s occurring throughout Dubois County. Just in the last 9 days, the following individuals have been arrested by the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office for felony drug arrests, producing 52.2g of methamphetamine, a half gram of cocaine, over 250 syringes, and a manufacturing lab that produced DMT, a psychedelic drug.

Joseph E. Fransted – Possession of Meth – (Level 6 felony) – (1.5g meth)

David A. Schutz – Possession of Meth (level 6 felony), Possession of Paraphernalia (C Mis.), Possess Marijuana (B Mis.) – (4.6g meth, 3.5g marijuana)

Devin R. Miller – Dealing/manufacturing in a schedule I controlled substance (level 5 felony), possession of an anabolic steroid (level 6 felony), possession of precursors w/ intent to manufacture controlled substance (level 6 felony), possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), possession of a controlled substance (A Mis.), possession of paraphernalia (A Mis.), Possession of a Device used to interfere with a drug or alcohol screening test (B Mis.). Miller was on probation for a prior criminal charge. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Dubois County Probation to assist in a home search at Miller’s residence. During the search, evidence of the crime indicated the manufacturing of DMT, a psychedelic drug. Mr. Miller was jailed again on numerous drug and manufacturing charges and later posted a $5,000 bond.

Amanda M. Canary – Possession of Meth (level 5 felony), Trafficking with an Inmate (level 5 felony), Possession of Paraphernalia (A Mis.) – (search of person at the Dubois County Security Center) (7.8g meth)

Jose J. Cruz-Mora – Possession of Cocaine – (level 6 felony) – Cruz-Mora was on probation for residential entry from a previous case. Probation contacted the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a home search. DCSO Detectives went to his residence and found Cruz-Mora to be in possession of cocaine. Cruz-Mora was jailed and later posted a $1,500 bond. (.5g cocaine)

Craig S. Strotman – Possession of Meth (level 6 felony), Possession of paraphernalia (C Mis.) – (3.5g meth)

Cassandra B. Cole – Dealing in meth (level 2 felony), possession of meth (level 3 felony), dealing in schedule IV-controlled substance (level 6 felony), possession of legend drug (level 6 felony), possession of syringe (level 6 felony), possession of controlled substance (A Mis.), Dealing paraphernalia (A Mis.), Possession of paraphernalia (C Mis.) – (miscellaneous narcotics, 34.8g meth, 246 syringes)

Steven D. Street – Obstruction of Justice (level 6 felony), maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (C Mis.) – (search warrant from drug investigation) (syringe and paraphernalia)

Stormi R. Cole – Maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (C Mis.) – (search warrant from drug investigation)

Garrett D. DeHart – Maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (C Mis.) – (search warrant from drug investigation)

From Sheriff Kleinhelter: “Our deputies have worked and continue to work extremely hard to try and combat the drug issues we have in Dubois County. These arrests are direct evidence that Dubois County has a drug problem and that drug problem will not get better without proactive policing and consequences.”

THESE ARRESTS DO NOT INCLUDE THOSE MADE BY ANY OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES SERVING DUBOIS COUNTY.

ALL CHARGES MENTIONED ABOVE ARE MERELY ALLEGATIONS AND ALL SUSPECTS ARE CONSIDERED INNOCENT UNLESS AND UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW