21st Birthday Car Show Planned for Autistic Jasper Twins

Carter and Noah Atterson are just like any other 20-year-old self-proclaimed gearhead. The non-verbal autistic pair is enamored by cars along with being exceedingly knowledgeable about their passion. Although the twins will never have the privilege of driving a vehicle, their mother says they would love nothing more than their very own car show to celebrate their 21st birthday.

The Jasper Jaycees have partnered with the twins’ family to provide a space for the boys’ birthday dream to become a reality. From 1-4 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 18th, gear heads near and far will gather at the Jasper Jaycees to celebrate Carter and Noah’s birthday car show. The family will be serving up tacos, drinks, and desserts to welcome anyone interested in gifting the twins with a peek at their sweet ride.

More information is available by searching “Twinners 21st” on Facebook or by contact to the boys’ mother, Caroline Hartman, at 317-529-8947 or by email to atterson3@yahoo.com. Kurt Lechner, a friend of The Twinners, has received permission from Jasper High School Principal, Geoff Mauck, for the school’s south parking lot to be used for trailer parking. Food will be served from the JHS Community Room.