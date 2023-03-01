(Tell City, Indiana) A third-party call was placed by a law enforcement officer in Illinois to central dispatch of the Tell City Police Department on the evening of February 28th. He shared information with local law enforcement indicating that he had contact with a man, claiming to be in Tell City, who made indirect and non-specific comments about a school shooting.

Due to reports of this nature being investigated with an abundance of caution, the sectional basketball games being hosted at Tell City Jr. Sr. High School were immediately evacuated and postponed. A swift and thorough search of the school by law enforcement yielded no notable concerns.

Detectives with the Tell City Police department immediately located the adult male who initially made the threats and determined local schools and the community to be in no immediate danger. Although secondhand information can become misguided, the department stated that they will always take proactive measures to benefit public safety. They continued to reiterate that there is no cause for concern for the community, schools, or individual citizens.

The second game intended to be played at Tell City Jr. High School prior to its evacuation will be played between Forest Park and Crawford County on Wednesday, March 1st.