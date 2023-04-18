In this episode, The three new owners of the Dubois County Bombers (Justin & Ara Knepp and Barton Lewis) sit down to talk with Kaitlyn Neukam about the upcoming 2023 season and what fans should expect.
Stock media provided by Pond5.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
In this episode, The three new owners of the Dubois County Bombers (Justin & Ara Knepp and Barton Lewis) sit down to talk with Kaitlyn Neukam about the upcoming 2023 season and what fans should expect.
Stock media provided by Pond5.