Latest News

Martin County Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges Road Safety Tips for Planting Season Free Tree Giveaway Celebrating Earth Day Youth Birding Hike Hosted by Friends of Patoka River NWR Huntingburg Property Maintenance Reminders

In this episode, The three new owners of the Dubois County Bombers (Justin & Ara Knepp and Barton Lewis) sit down to talk with Kaitlyn Neukam about the upcoming 2023 season and what fans should expect.

Stock media provided by Pond5.

On By production@wjts.tv

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post