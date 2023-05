From The WJTS Vault: “WJTS BLOOPERS” (1993~2008)

A lone VHS-Tape sat on a shelf, simply titled “WJTS BLOOPERS” in scratchy handwriting was collecting dust, until recent re-discovery. Adding some simple editing and shortening some clips from the original tape-to-tape linear editing used, we present the “original” WJTS BLOOPERS for all to enjoy!

