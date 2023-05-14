Rita Mary (Striegel) Dougherty, 80, of Indianapolis, passed away on May 10, 2023.

She was born in Celestine, IN, to Carl Frank Striegel and Agnes Barbara (Kempf) Striegel on April 1, 1943. After graduating as valedictorian from Birdseye High School, she worked her way up from entry-level bookkeeping jobs to tax accountant.

As a single parent working full-time, she attended night school at Indiana University in Indianapolis, earning a BA degree with honors. She later earned her CPA certification.

With her strong work ethic and attention to detail, she had a long career in the insurance industry, retiring from CNO Financial Group as Corporate Tax Manager in 2019.

Rita was a long-time member of St. Monica Catholic Church and donated her time to the funeral meal ministry and the Society of St. Vincent DePaul. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed walking outdoors.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, James Striegel and Joseph Striegel; sister-in-law Jane (Jackson) Striegel; brother-in-law Donald Buechlein; niece Teresa Buechlein; and nephew Mark Buechlein.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Dougherty of Indianapolis, and siblings William Striegel of Huntingburg, IN, Dorothy Buechlein of Huntingburg IN, Othmar (Virlee) Striegel, of Schnellville, IN, Leo Striegel of Jasper, IN, Donald (Dorothy) Striegel of Indianapolis, IN, Raymond (Mary) Striegel of Dale, IN, Roman Striegel of Birdseye, and Carol (Richard) Berg of Birdseye, plus 24 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 3001 E. 30th St., Indianapolis, IN 46218.

Visitation will be held at St. Monica Catholic Church, 6131 Michigan Rd., Indianapolis, IN, on Thursday, May 18, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin there at 12:00 pm. A graveside service will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, 2504 S. Walnut St., Schnellville, IN, on Friday, May 19, at 1:00 pm.

Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.