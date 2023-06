18 WJTS in.form: Music, Food, and PRIDE! Dubois County Pride Fest Happening TOMORROW! (6/23/2023)

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Mary Warner, the President and Executive Director of the recently-turned Non-profit, Dubois County PRIDE!, and Board Member of DCP! Landen Weidenbenner, on what’s in-store for tomorrow’s PRIDE FEST happening at the Jasper Riverwalk!

Live music and DJ’s, food vendors, pet parade, merch, and so much more happening in Downtown Jasper from 1PM-7PM EST!