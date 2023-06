Eric Little: The 14-Year Old with A Fighting Chance, and an Army Behind Him – 18 News Shorts

On May 31, 2023 Indiana State Police and the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 1200 North and US 231 to find a heavily damaged passenger car. One of the passengers, 14-year-old Eric Little, was injured in the accident.

Produced by: Joyce Murrell