Early the morning of Friday, June 23rd, Trooper Chase Snider was patrolling state road 245 when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was traveling 67 mph in a 45 mph zone. Trooper Snider stopped the black Chrysler passenger car and spoke to the driver Linsey Smith, Age 39 of Saint Meinrad. Smith displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Further investigation revealed Smith had a blood alcohol content of .114%. Smith was arrested and charged with OWI, a Class C Misdemeanor.