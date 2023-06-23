L. Virginia Smith, age 82, of Nashville, Tennessee, formerly of Holland, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at her residence in Nashville.

She was born February 1, 1941, in Cusco, Indiana, to John R. and Lizzie (Noble) Kerns; and married Paul M. Smith on July 12, 1958, at the Church of the Nazarene parsonage in Huntingburg. Virginia was a homemaker and library assistant at the Huntingburg Library for several years. She was a member of the Huntingburg Church of the Nazarene; and enjoyed reading and writing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul M. Smith, who passed away September 11, 2012; and four siblings, Mildred Warner, Georgia Marie Bird, Edward Kerns, and John Riley Kerns Jr.

She is survived by two daughters and two sons-in-law, Melinda “Mindy” (Roger) Hatcher of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Melissa “Missy” (Alan) Shell of Nashville, Tennessee; three siblings, Amon L. Kerns of Lehigh Acres, Florida, Bonnie Johnson of Shoals, Indiana and Mary Lou Walters of French Lick, Indiana; three grandchildren, Amy (Nick) Friesen, Rachel (Eli) Dickinson and Joshua Shell; and three great-grandchildren, Jolee and Gabriella Friesen, and Arthur Dickinson.

Funeral services for Virginia Smith will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Faith Community Church of the Nazarene in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Mayo Cemetery near Duff, Indiana. Rev. William Covey will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the church from 12:00 noon-2:00 p.m., on Tuesday. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.