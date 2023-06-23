The Jasper Chamber is Sponsoring a health screening that is open to the public

This health screening will take place on Tuesday, July 25th, from 5:45 to 9:00 AM at Memorial Southside Office located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

The screening will cost $45 and take participants blood pressure, height and weight, body mass index, waist circumference, cholesterol, HDL, LDL, cholesterol ratio, triglycerides, blood glucose, chemistry panel lab test, and tobacco status.

A Needle draw will be used to obtain blood for Lipid Profile and Chemistry tests during the screening. The screenings will take around 20 minutes.

Participants will need to have a 12 hour fast prior to the screening. Water and prescribed medications are allowed during the fast.

There are also optional additions to the screenings of a PSA screening for men 50 and older or those at a high risk for prostate cancer, costing an additional $22, a TSH screening costing an additional $14, a CBC screening costing an additional $14, and an A1C screening costing an additional $20.

All of these additional screening require a blood draw.

An optional take-home colon cancer screening kit will also be available for an additional $9.

Registration is required and can be done by visiting mhhcc.org/Jasperchamber.

Participants can pick up their results on Monday, July 31st, from 8 to 10 AM at Memorial Southside Office located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

Those who can not pick up their results during this time will have it mailed to the address they use when filling out their registration.

If participants want a further explanation of their results once available, contact Memorial Hospital’s Health and Wellness Department at 812-996-2399.