The USDA is reminding Hoosier farmers to file their crop acreage reports due to upcoming deadlines

Agricultural producers in Indiana who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports after planting should make an appointment with their U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency service center before the applicable deadline.

An acreage report documents a crop grown on a farm and its intended uses. Filing an accurate and timely acreage report for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage and prevented planted acreage, can prevent the loss of benefits.



The upcoming acreage reporting dates applicable in Indiana are:

On July 5 – Prevented Planting Claim for Soybeans



On July 15 – All Other Crops including forage crops and Conservation Reserve Program acreage.

And Cucumber acreage with reporting dates varying by county and planting date. Contact your local FSA office for a list of acreage reporting deadlines for cucumbers.



To learn more about the upcoming crop acreage report deadlines, how to file the reports, and what information is needed, visit farmers.gov/working-with-us/crop-acreage-reports