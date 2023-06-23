A new study shows “Middle-Age” Begins at 40 for the Average Hoosier

Reaching the middle of your life can be viewed as a time of celebration or dread, depending on your perspective; but not only does middle age mean different things to different people, but the exact ages it encompasses also differs.

Middle age is an unclear term that the Cambridge Dictionary defines as the period of your life “usually considered to be from about 45 to 60.”

Mixbook recently surveyed 3,000 respondents to determine at what age middle age begins for them.

The survey revealed that, on a national level, middle age is perceived to commence at 40; however, geographical location appears to influence when people feel they’ve reached this life phase.

For example, Oklahomans commonly express their perception of reaching middle age when they reach 36, significantly younger than the national average.

Hoosiers say they consider themselves middle-aged at 40 which is in line with the national average.

Alaskans report not feeling middle-aged until 49, marking a substantial difference in perception across the country.

To see the full report on what is perceived as “middle aged” in different states as well as surveyors answers to other questions related to middle ages visit mixbook.com/inspiration/study-middle-age-across-america