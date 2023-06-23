Memorial Hospital is hosting a rehab club called Hearty Hearts

The “Hearty Hearts” Rehab Club is an organization formed specifically for all former and current Memorial Hospital Cardiac Rehab and Angina Heart Therapy patients and their families.

The meetings are held 3 times a year and are conducted by the nurses and exercise physiologists of the Cardiac Rehab at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.

Their next meeting will be Tuesday, July 18th, at 6:30 PM in the Medical Arts Building Conference Center, located at 721 West 13th Street in Jasper. The guest speaker for the July meeting will be John Toy, RPh, Pharm D. and he will speak on Medication Affordability and New Cardiac Medications.

For more information about the “Hearty Hearts” Cardiac Rehab Club call the Cardiopulmonary Rehab Center at 812-996-0554 or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 0554.