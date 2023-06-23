The Dubois Branch Library has announced its July list of events

-Every Wednesday in July, except on July 19th, at 9 AM they will have Geri Fit; a light weight training for seniors 55 and older. Pre-registration is required.

-Every Friday in July at 9 AM they will have Chair Yoga.

Pre-Registration is required.

-Saturday, July 1st between 10:30 AM and 2:00 PM there will be Firework Painting for Adults. Pre-Registration is required.

-Monday July 3rd between 1:00 and 3:00 PM there will be an American Craft Day for all ages where you can chose from a variety of patriotic crafts to make.

-Wednesday, July 5th at 1:30 PM there will be Little Astronauts. An event with space games, craft and a story time for ages 2-6 with an adult.

-Thursday, July 6th at 10:30 AM at Dubois Elementary there will be Paddy Lynn Storytelling and kid participation theater.

-Friday, July 7th at 1:30 PM there will be Robotics for ages 4 to 12 where you can program Ozo Bots.

– Also on Friday, July 7th at 7 PM there is a Musical Tour of Europe with Mike O’Bryan on the accordion and Dane Waters on vocals.

-Monday July 10th at 1 PM there will be an Interactive Family Movie Day where you can watch the movie “Bolt” and take part in fun participation activities.

-Tuesday, July 11th at 4 PM and 5 PM Color Burst Bears for ages 4 and up. Stuff and then dye your own bear the way you want. Pre-registration is required.

-Wednesday, July 12th at 1:30 PM Little Musicians for kids 2 to 6 with an adult. Make music and listen to a story time.

-Wednesday, July 12th at 7 PM there will be Ukulele Jam with Duane Murphy. Bring along your ukulele and join in the fun. Beginners are welcome.

-Thursday, July 13th at 10:30 AM at Dubois Elementary the Hedgehog Hannah live animal show.

-Friday, July 14th at 1:30 PM Lego STEAM for ages 4-12 where you can Build working machines with Legos.

-Monday, July 17th from 2 to 7 PM there will be an Open Paint Party Day. Choose from blank wood cut-outs or pottery to paint. Join in anytime.

-Wednesday, July 19th between 5 to 8 PM, there will be a Travel Flag Adult Craft. Create a beautiful burlap flag using the Cricut and vinyl. Pre-registration is required.

-Thursday, July 20th at 10:30 AM at Dubois Elementary, there will be a Harry Potter Tribute.

-Friday, July 21th at 1:30 PM Programming Minecraft for ages 8 – 16 where you can play with others on their computers and share your tips.

-Friday July 21st is also the last day of summer reading. The 21st is last chance to turn in your reading logs and if you have been using Beanstack, to come by the library to sign up for the Grand Prize Drawings.

-Saturday, July 22nd from 10:30 AM – 2:30 PM Paint Like Bob Ross a Fall Cabin. Sign up by going to www.bendintheroadstudio.com or call 812-508-6747. The cost is $50 when you use the coupon code “CABIN”.

-Monday, July 24th from 1 – 3 PM is Open Build Play Day. Build with their LEGO’s, DUPLO’s, Keva Planks, Brain Flakes and more.

-Wednesday, July 26th at 1:30 PM, Little Cooks for ages 2-6 with an adult. Listen to a story and then cook up something good to eat.

-Friday, July 28th at 1:30 PM, Programming Roblox for ages 8-16 where you can play with others on their computers and share tips.

-Monday, July 31st at 6:30 PM, End of the Month Book Club meeting. They are reading “Map of the Stars” by Adrian Matejka. Stop by the library to pick up a copy of the book.

The Dubois Branch Library would also like to remind, that on Tuesday, July 4th the library is closed for the holiday.

For more details on events or to register for them visit the Calendar on their website at jdcpl.us or contact the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548 or on Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”.