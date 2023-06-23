Classes to help those living with diabetes are being hosted by Memorial Hospital

The classes called Change the Life you Live: Diabetes, and offer the opportunity to achieve optimal health while living with diabetes.

The classes are facilitated by Certified Diabetes Educators who teach participants how to control their diabetes using medication, self-monitoring, nutrition, and physical activity.

A variety of classes are offered beginning with Diabetes Pathways, which is a baseline class for those newly diagnosed with diabetes.

Following the completion of Diabetes Pathways, additional classes are offered for a more personalized curriculum.

Participants are encouraged to bring a family member or friend.

Pre-registration is required for the classes. For more information or to register for classes, call 812-996-0521.