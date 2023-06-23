The Dubois Branch Library is holding a free exercise program for older adults

The free exercise program called Geri-Fit will be offered every Wednesday morning at 9 AM at the Dubois Branch Library.

This strength training exercise program is designed to build strength, improve balance and coordination, increase endurance, and enhance range of motion.

The program is led from a DVD where the instructor guides the participants through a 45-minute class.

Most of the bodybuilding exercises are performed seated in chairs with a set of light dumbbell weights and there is no choreography, dancing or floorwork.

Modifications are given throughout the video for those that have certain limitations.

The classes are free and open to any adult age 55 and over.

Space is limited and registration is required.

You can register by calling the library at 812-678-2548.

Participants are asked to bring their own set of light dumbbell weights, a stretch band, and water to drink.

The Dubois Branch Library is located at 5506 East Main St, in Dubois.